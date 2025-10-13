Code change in iOS 26.1 hints at new third-party AI integrations

Apple’s latest iOS 26.1 beta 3 includes a small text change that signals a larger shift. In system strings, Apple replaced “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” with “Report a concern related to a Third Party,” which points to broader AI provider support. You care about this because your iPhone could soon let you pick from more than one outside model

Apple officially shipped ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2 last December, bringing opt-in responses and Writing Tools that can call OpenAI when needed. Apple’s newsroom confirmed the rollout alongside iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2. That release established the current single-provider approach users see today.

What the code suggests

The neutral wording removes a hardcoded OpenAI reference and introduces a provider-agnostic complaint path. You can read that as Apple preparing the interface for additional partners without exposing names in the beta. This aligns with Craig Federighi’s on-record line from WWDC week that Apple intends to add other models, including Google Gemini, in the future. Apple did not promise timing, but the direction has been consistent since June 2024.

Credits: Aaron on X

“Report a concern related to a Third Party” reads like groundwork, not a feature toggle. You should expect Apple to pair any new provider with the current consent flow and clear routing labels. That approach preserves Apple Intelligence defaults while letting you escalate specific prompts to a chosen external model. The change also lowers friction for Apple to test additional providers behind the scenes.

Timeline and realistic expectations

If Apple intended a day-one switch with 26.1, we likely would have seen visible settings or a beta test prompt already. A safer expectation places provider additions in a follow-on update once server-side and policy work completes. Watch iOS 26.2 testing cycles and Apple’s release notes for explicit provider names.