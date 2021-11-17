This Smartphone Case Uses NASA-Created Aerogel Insulation

Cold Case Gear refers to it as a case, but it’s more of a bag you place your iPhone in. Lined with aerogel, a substance pioneered by NASA, the case can protect your phone down to -40° F and up to 120° F. It’s available for US$60.

West Slope Aerogel Case

The West Slope Case will fit all non Plus/Max-sized phones with a case, and Plus/Max size phones without a case. The maximum recommended phone size is 6.5″ long by 4″ wide and .75″ thick.

Features

Aerogel Insulation – Aeroshield Thermal Phone Protection

Airtight Magnetic Closure

Waterproof/Submersible

Rugged Waterproof TPU Construction

Thermal protection. Physical Protection. Weather protection.

90g

Webbing Loops For Easy Attachment To Backpacks, Harnesses, Boats, Etc…