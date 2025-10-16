Cook tells China that Apple will keep investing despite US pressure

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook used his Beijing visit to send a clear message about the company’s China strategy. Tim Cook told senior officials that Apple will keep investing in the country, aligning corporate plans with a long, pragmatic supply chain reality.

The meeting came as Washington and Beijing continue to spar over tariffs and technology access, shaping corporate decisions across the Pacific. Chinese officials framed Apple as a long-term partner, while emphasizing a friendlier environment for foreign businesses that keep building locally.

Reuters reported that China’s industry ministry summarized Cook’s remarks as a commitment to “keep investing in China,” without specifics on the investment size or timetable. The ministry’s account placed Cook’s assurance within formal talks in Beijing, while Apple declined to comment on the record about the exact figures.

Why now

Multinationals face a delicate equation that demands operational stability without political missteps in their home markets. Executives tread carefully to avoid appearing too aligned with either capital, even as factories and component pipelines anchor decisions on the ground.

Apple’s balancing act already spans high-profile gestures and localized projects that speak to both audiences with careful timing. Cook recently celebrated an “American Manufacturing Program” milestone at home, while in March the company announced a 720 million yuan clean energy fund in China.

Operations tell their own story that reinforces Cook’s current emphasis on presence and continuity in China. Apple still assembles most iPhones there, even as it diversifies to India to add resilience and reduce single-country risk exposure.

Sales, signals, and optics

Hardware partners also remain central to the company’s execution and ongoing product cadence in China. Apple’s operations chief Sabih Khan visited Lens Technology, a nineteen-year partner that supplies glass covers for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Market data adds another thread that explains Cook’s tone during this Beijing stop. IDC said Apple’s shipments in China rose 0.6 percent to 10.8 million units in the third quarter, with the iPhone 17 series lifting performance against a slow overall market.

Public-facing appearances amplified the same message of proximity and cultural fluency during the China trip. Cook visited an Apple Store in Shanghai, met local game developers, and highlighted the popular Labubu designer while posting updates on Weibo.

Regulatory signals also featured in the week’s choreography around products and network capabilities in China. Cook noted that iPhone Air preorders would open after the ministry cleared eSIM support with major Chinese carriers.

Diplomacy by commerce formed the final note as officials weighed in on the broader relationship between the two economies. China’s ambassador to the United States Xie Feng called business a “stabiliser” of ties, urging companies that have “chosen China” to keep deepening practical cooperation.