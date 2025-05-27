Curve Pay Becomes First Digital Wallet to Rival Apple on iOS in EEA

Curve Pay has officially launched on iOS, becoming the first digital wallet to directly compete with Apple Pay in the European Economic Area (EEA). This move follows Apple’s compliance with the European Commission’s ruling that forced the company to open its iPhone NFC interface to third parties. Curve Pay now offers iPhone users a way to pay that doesn’t rely on Apple’s system.

For years, Apple held a closed grip on contactless payments through its proprietary wallet. Now, Curve steps in with a staged wallet that delivers more than just tap-to-pay. Users can switch payment sources after a transaction, track spending in real time, earn cashback, and pay from accounts like PayPal. These features, once unavailable to iOS users, are now accessible through a single app.

Smart Features and Total Control

Curve Pay isn’t a pass-through wallet like Apple Pay. It operates within the transaction flow, offering functions that go beyond what Apple provides. Its real-time spending insights and smart routing features aim to give users more control over their finances. Customers can stack rewards, avoid currency conversion fees, and unify all their cards into one interface.

According to Shachar Bialick, CEO and Founder of Curve, “The payments ecosystem has for far too long been a one-player game. Curve Pay empowers users to see and spend their money differently and opens a gateway to more intelligent spending.”

Expansion Signals End of Monopoly

Curve’s move into the iOS space marks a pivotal shift in mobile payments across Europe. The company, already active on Android and supported by brands like Samsung and PayPal, has more than six million users. Its iOS launch breaks Apple’s monopoly and gives European consumers a choice they didn’t have before.

As reported by PR Newswire, the surge in digital payment adoption across Europe, with over 60% of online transactions and 25% of in-store purchases going contactless, makes Curve Pay’s arrival timely.

Curve Pay is now available to iOS users across the EEA.