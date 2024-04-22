Customers Are Losing Interest in Apple Vision Pro Ahead of International Launch

People seem to be losing interest in Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s mixed reality headset. The company announced it during WWDC 2023, and it became available in the United States in February of this year. Since then, people could go in-store to try a demo, as well as buy them in person and online.

Now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says that U.S. Apple Stores are experiencing a noticeable loss of interest in the Vision Pro. The company is selling less units, and holding fewer demos. This seems to respond to an already common pattern with these sort of devices. An initial hype that causes people’s interest to grow fast, followed by an equally fast drop-off when the hype fades.

“Demand for demos is way down. People who do book appointments often don’t show up, and sales — at least at some locations — have gone from a couple of units a day to just a handful in a whole week. Apple also has had to step up the marketing on its online homepage. There’s a huge promo for the Vision Pro at the top of the website — the most aggressive pitch since the device went on sale in early February.”

That’s a problem considering that, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro internationally before WWDC. If interest continues to drop at this rate, we don’t know how it could affect that international launch. Either way, it doesn’t seem like a isolated event. Simply put, it’s something that tends to impact every product of this kind. Of course, in this case, the Vision Pro is priced at $3,499, much higher than other devices such as the Meta Quest 3 ($499). And that also adds up. We’ll have to wait and see how the Vision Pro evolves, and how much interest international customers show in the device. It won’t be long before that launch, so we should stay tuned.

