Disney+ is Live in Europe, But With Reduced Bandwidth Utlilization

LONDON – Disney+ arrived in seven European countries on Wednesday. It gives viewers in those countries access to the full gamut content, from Stars to the Simpsons to National Geographic. However, it has cut back on throttling traffic to help ease the pressure currently on broadband networks.

Disney+ Operating with 25 Percent Less Bandwidth Utilization

Before today, Holland was the only European country with access to Disney+. Launched there at the same time it launched in the U.S. It is now also available in:

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Austria

Switzerland

Viewers in these latest territories only currently have access to two episodes of original series The Mandalorian. Presumably, this is to stop people from bingeing it all over the seven-day trial period. The service will become available in France on April 7. The company confirmed that the service launched with a lower overall bandwidth utilization of at least 25 percent. This is in a bid to help reduce the current strain on European broadband capacity.

Commenting on the launch, Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said:

Launching in seven markets simultaneously marks a new milestone for Disney+. As the streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ delivers high-quality, optimistic storytelling that fans expect from our brands, now available broadly, conveniently and permanently on Disney+. We humbly hope that this service can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times.

Disney+ is available for £5.99 per month or £59.99 for an annual subscription. It is €6.99 or €69.99 in Europe. Users in both the UK and Germany can subscribe directly on their Apple device via in-app purchase.