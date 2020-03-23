Government Excludes Apple Watch From Tariffs

The U.S. Trade Representative approved Apple’s request to exclude the Apple Watch from U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese goods (via Bloomberg).

Tariff Exclusion

In September 2019, President Trump imposed a 15% tariff on a list of certain goods imported from China. This list included the Apple Watch, but Apple argued that since it’s a consumer electronic device, it should be exempted because “it is not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.”

Other Apple products that were part of the list included HomePod, AirPods, Powerbeats and more. Certain parts for the Mac Pro were excepted, but so far other products are still included.

Further Reading

[Apple asks for Tariff Exemptions on iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods]

[Some Apple Products to be Hit by Trump Tariffs on September 1]