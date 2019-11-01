Apple asks for Tariff Exemptions on iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

Apple has asked the White House for exemptions from the latest round of tariffs in the trade war between China and the United States (via Bloomberg).

Exemptions

Apple filed for tariff exemptions yesterday on 11 products and components: HomePod, Beats Pill+, AirPods, Beats wireless headphones, iPhone smart battery case, AirPods charing case, Powerbeats, Mac Pro storage components, and iPhone/MacBook batteries.

Exclusion decisions are based on whether a product is available only from China, is strategically important or related to Chinese industrial programs, and whether duties will “cause severe economic harm” to the company or U.S. interests. In its requests for tariff waivers, the Cupertino, California-based company said it hasn’t identified a source outside of China that is able to meet U.S. demand for the products or components in the coming year. An Apple spokesman declined to comment Friday.

Apple made a similar exemption request last year, and the U.S. Trade Representative approved waivers on 10 parts for the Mac Pro.

Further Reading:

[Apple Shares Trailer for Apple TV+ Show ‘Ghostwriter’]

[We’ve Got Five New November 2019 Apple Arcade Games]