Disney+ is Challenging Netflix’s Premium Tier

Further details about Disney+ emerged towards the end of last week and over the weekend. A $7-a-month subscription will allow users to have four simultaneous streams, 4K, UHD and High Dynamic Range picture.

Disney+ Offering Seven User-Profiles Per Account

Furthermore, one account will be able to have seven different user profiles. That makes it a serious challenge not just to Apple TV+, but to Netflix’s premium tier subscription. The features in Disney+ closely resemble those offered by Netflix for $16 a month.

Speaking to CNET at the D23 Expo, Disney’s president of streaming services, Michael Paull, appeared relatively relaxed about the prospect of password sharing:

We recognize that it’s a product for the entire family, and we want the entire family to be able to use the product simultaneously. In my mind, whether it’s in the household or not, I want everyone in the household to be able to use the service at the same time. I want them to really get value.

Like Netflix, Disney+ will come with a kids mode. However, there will not be PIN protection to stop those 7-years-old and under switching out of the mode.