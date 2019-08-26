Irish Contractors Listened to 1,000 Siri Recordings Per Shift, Alleges Ex-Employee

LONDON – Contractors in Cork, Ireland were expected to listen to 1,000 Siri recordings per shift, a former employee alleged Thursday. They were hired to “grade” the recordings.

Listening to Siri Recordings ‘a Breach of Privacy’

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the former employee said:

I understood the reasons why the company was doing it but I could see why people would feel it was a breach of privacy because they weren’t telling people.

“We had to sign a non-disclosure agreement when we started that meant we couldn’t talk about what we did in detail. We were not allowed to say we worked for Apple,” an ex-employee told the newspaper. Siri user’s details were kept anonymous. However, contractors “would hear personal data or snippets of conversations” occasionally.

Hundreds of Staff Made Redundant

The contractors worked for a firm called Globetech. It appears up to 300 employees were let go after Apple stopped grading Siri recordings. Apple informed the company on August 17 that it was stopping transcription and voice grading work. In a statement issued last week, Globetech CEO Kevin Kelly described it as “a difficult situation for everyone involved.”

An Apple spokesperson commented: