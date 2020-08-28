Epic Games has continued its PR campaign against Apple. It emailed Fortnite players blaming the company for it no longer be available (via MacRumors).

‘Apple is Blocking Fortnite’, Epic Tells Players

Updates to Fortnite are no longer available on iOS and MacOS. In an email Thursday, the company told players:

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the ‌App Store‌, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.

It continued: