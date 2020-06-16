EU Launches Investigations Into App Store And Apple Pay

The EU opened two formal antitrust investigations into Apple on Tuesday. The probes will look into whether the App Store violates the bloc’s antitrust rules and also Apple Pay.

EU Launches App Store Probe

The EU will investigate Apple’s mandatory in-app purchasing system and restrictions on developers informing users about cheaper alternative purchasing options. The EU Commission, the bloc’s executive body, said that following a preliminary investigation it had concerns that restrictions applied by Apple could distort competition between music streaming services. It follows a complaint by Spotify, and also an unnamed e-book and audiobook distributor.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition policy, said:

Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads. It appears that Apple obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices. We need to ensure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple’s App Store rules and their compliance with EU competition rules.

Apple Pay Also Being Investigated

The EU is also launching a probe into whether Apple Pay breaches its rules. The investigation is again being led by Ms. Vestager, who said: