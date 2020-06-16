WWDC 2020 Swift Student Challenge Winners Revealed

Apple has revealed the story behind some of if its Swift Student Challenge In the run-up to WWDC 2020. In total there are 350 winners coming from 41 different countries.

WWDC 2020 Student Challenge Winners Work to Shift Society With Swift

The winners were chosen based on their original Swift playground submission which is part of Apple’s annual WWDC student challenge. One such winner is Sofia Ongele. Aged 19, she created an app called ReDawn that that helps survivors of sexual assault access resources. Following an assault on her friend, Ms. Ongele “wanted to make something that makes this process less isolating,” she explained. The student, who has just finished her sophomore year in New York, began coding in 2016.

[WWDC 2020 ‘Full Stream Ahead’ Keynote Invites Arrive]

Another winner Palash Teneja, also 19, is from New Delhi and studies in Austin, Texas. He was left hospitalized by the Mosquito-borne virus dengue fever. The experience prompted him to learn how to program, and he designed a Swift playground that teaches coding and simulates how a pandemic moves through a population at the same time.

18-year-old Devin Green, meanwhile, has two apps in the App Store already. The first one he had accepted when he was aged just 13. His app Slight Work supports students in managing their time.

[WWDC 2020: How Developers Plan to ‘Attend’ Apple’s Event]