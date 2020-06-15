WWDC 2020 ‘Full Stream Ahead’ Keynote Invites Arrive

Invites to the WWDC 2020 keynote have arrived. That’s despite the fact nobody is actually attending in person.

‘Full Stream Ahead’ For WWDC 2020

The invite was tweeted out by Techcrunch‘s Matthew Panzarino, The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, and others. It confirms the address will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 10 am PT on June 22. The invite is intriguingly titled ‘Full Stream Ahead.’ I assume this is because the event is being shown online, not because we’re going to be hearing about a major overhaul of Apple TV+ or the other services. You never know though… As with other branding on invites and information regarding the conference it contains images of what look like rather upgraded Memoji, so that may well be something we hear more about next week.

