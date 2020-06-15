2020 Apple Back to School Promotion Offers Free AirPods With Mac or iPad

The 2020 Apple ‘Back to School’ promotion has been announced. Students can get a free pair of AirPods with the purchase of a Mac or iPad.

2020 Apple Back to School Promo

On the webpage, Apple highlights various tasks one can accomplish using AirPods + Mac, or AirPods + iPad. All-day battery life, hands-free dictation with Siri, collaborate with classmates using FaceTime, record a class and play it back inside AirPods, fact check with Siri, and stream over a million shows on Apple Podcasts.

Students can save up to US$200 on a Mac purchase or up to US$100 with an iPad purchase. You can get discounts on iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil (US$89), Smart Keyboard (US$149), and Smart Cover (US$49).