Tim Cook Welcomes Supreme Court Decision on LGBTQ Rights

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed a Supreme Court decision Wednesday that protected the rights of LGBTQ people. The court confirmed federal laws forbids workplace discrimination against people who are gay or transgender.

Tim Cook “Grateful” For Supreme Court Decision

By a majority of 6-3, the justices decided that protections introduced under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applied to LGBTQ people. Mr. Cook, one of the only openly gay CEOs at a major firm, said he was “grateful” for the decision and that “LGBTQ deserve equal tram in the workplace and throughout society.”

Grateful for today’s decision by the Supreme Court. LGBTQ people deserve equal treatment in the workplace and throughout society, and today’s decision further underlines that federal law protects their right to fairness. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 15, 2020

The Apple boss has regularly used his position to speak out in support of LGBTQ rights. The company signed a letter against anti-LGBTQ bills. Individually Mr. Cook has also won awards for his advocacy.

[Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Legendary LGBTQ Activist Larry Kramer]