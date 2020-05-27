Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Legendary LGBTQ Activist Larry Kramer

Tim Cook has paid tribute to Larry Kramer. The legendary LGBTQ activist, author, and playwright passed away on Wednesday, aged 84.

Larry Kramer ‘An American Original’

In a tweet, the Apple CEO described Mr. Kramer as “an American original” who “saved many LGBTQ lives” due to his work highlighting the AIDS crisis. Mr. Kramer set up support groups for gay men and also lobbied officials to take action. Mr. Cook also offered a quote from the playwright “as an example of a timeless truth.”

Larry Kramer was an American original who got loud, acted up, and saved many LGBTQ lives. His unrelenting efforts won’t be forgotten and should be held up as an example of a timeless truth: “the one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.” — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 27, 2020

Mr. Cook regularly supports LGBTQ causes and has been given awards for his advocacy. Last year, Apple called on the Supreme Court to recognize LGBTQ rights.

