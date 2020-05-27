Quibi to Support AirPlay From June

An upcoming version of the Quibi app will include AirPlay support. It means that content from the supposedly mobile-only streaming service can be sent to a larger display.

AirPlay Support for Quibi Arriving in June

Product designer Tom Conrad revealed the development on Twitter:

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

The addition of AirPlay support marks a rather significant shift for Quibi. Until now, it was all about the small screen and on-the-go viewing. After a positive start, worldwide coronavirus quarantines have rather changed things and its been having a hard time. We will never know whether or not Quibi would have been more successful in normal times but it looks like the company, led by Pixar founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard boss Meg Whitman, is having to shift very rapidly from its initial proposition in an attempt to survive.