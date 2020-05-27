YouTube Kids App Now Available on Apple TV

There is now a YouTube Kids app for Apple TV. It is the first time the service has had a specific app on the platform.

Get YouTube Kids on Apple TV

As the name suggests, the app filters content to make only that which is family-friendly available. While there are specific apps for the service available on iPhone and iPad, until now there had not been one for Apple TV. The service offers Parental Controls and up to eight customizable profiles. There is even an ‘Approved Content Only’ mode allowing parents and guardians to handpick what videos children can see. It is available for free from the App Store.

