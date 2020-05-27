Apple to Reboot Classic ‘Fraggle Rock’ Series

Apple announced a new partnership with The Jim Henson Company to reboot “Fraggle Rock”, following the success of the short-form series “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” on Apple TV+.

Fraggle Rock

Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the new Fraggle Rock Series will feature the original stars: Boober, Gobo, Mokey, Uncle Traveling Matt, and Wembley.