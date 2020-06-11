Apple Announces WWDC 2020 Sessions

Today Apple revealed its lineup for WWDC 2020 lineup. From June 22 to June 26, there will be keynotes, labs, the State of the Union, and more. This year’s Worldwide Developer Conference will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWDC 2020 Sessions

June 22: Special Event Keynote, 10AM PDT . Discover exciting new innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year.

. Discover exciting new innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. June 22, Platforms State of the Union 2PM PDT . Hear directly from Apple engineering leaders as they dive deeper into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

. Hear directly from Apple engineering leaders as they dive deeper into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. June 23 to June 26: 100+ Engineering Sessions . Starting June 23, developers will have the ability to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers.

. Starting June 23, developers will have the ability to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers. June 18: All-New Apple Developer Forums . The all-new Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions.

. The all-new Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. June 23 to June 26: 1-on-1 Developer Labs . Developers will be able to request an appointment with the Apple engineers who helped build the latest advances in Apple platforms, offering one-on-one technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features.

Additionally, on June 16 Apple will announce finalists in the Swift Student Challenge, an chance for student developers to create their own Swift playground.