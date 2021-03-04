Eve Systems have announced three new HomeKit products that work with new technology called Thread.

What is Thread?

Thread is a communication protocol like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The difference is that Thread uses a mesh network so that supported products can directly talk to each other without needing a central hub device. If a single accessory fails, the data packets are simply relayed to the next device in the mesh. In short: A network that is enabled by a HomePod mini to speak HomeKit over Thread, becomes more robust with every additional accessory.

Here are the accessories coming in the near future that will use HomeKit over Thread:

Eve Energy : The new generation of Eve Energy US and UK can take over the essential role as a router within a Thread network, and relay data packets. The more of these routers operate on the network, the more stable and greater its reach becomes. Coming April 6 for US$39.95

Eve Weather : Eve Weather presents weather trends at a glance and makes it easy to track local outdoor temperature, humidity and barometric pressure – on the iPhone or directly on the display. The Eve app aggregates current and past climate data, empowering the user with insights of the weather at their doorstep. Coming March 25 for US$69.95

Eve Aqua: Water your garden and patio plants automatically with the Eve Aqua smart water controller. Or turn on your sprinkler when on the go using your iPhone – safe in the knowledge that Eve Aqua will take care of shutting off the water flow again. Eve Aqua converts your regular outdoor faucet into a smart water outlet. Coming early April for US$99.95

Eve Weather requires an iPhone or iPad with iOS/iPadOS 14. Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and away from home requires a HomePod.