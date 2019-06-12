Facebook to Create 500 New Jobs in London

LONDON – Facebook will open a new engineering center in London, a company executive announced Wednesday. The center will create 500 new jobs in the city (via Reuters).

Facebook’s Commitment to The UK

The new site will be in the Soho area of London. Facebook said London was its biggest engineering center outside of the U.S. 1,800 people will be employed in technology and engineering there by the end of 2019. In total, the social media giant will employ 3,000 people across three sites in the city by the end of the year.

Making the announcement at London Tech Week, Facebook’s vice president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa Nicola Mendelsohn said:

These hundreds of new jobs demonstrate not only our commitment to the UK but also our determination to proactively detect and remove malicious content.

Lawmakers in the UK have been highly critical of the social media giant in recent times. In particular, they were angry that CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not appear in front of a panel of international politicians.