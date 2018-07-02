Facebook Shutting Down Three Apps: Hello, Moves, and tbh

Facebook announced Monday that it was shutting down three apps, citing “low usage.” The company said it was sunsetting Hello (an Android app), Moves (a fitness app), and tbh (an anonymous app aimed at teens).

From Facebook:

We launched Hello in 2015 for people using Android in Brazil, the US and Nigeria. It enables people to combine information from Facebook with contact information on their phone. We will be deprecating Hello in a few weeks.

In 2014, we bought the fitness app Moves . It records your daily activity — including walking, cycling and running. We're deprecating the Moves app and Moves API on July 31.

Facebook acquired tbh in 2017. It's an anonymous social media app for high school students in the US.

The company also said would delete all user data from the apps within 90 days.