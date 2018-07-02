Apple Schedules Q3 Quarterly Results for July 31st

Apple announced on Monday that it would release financial results for the June quarter—Apple’s fiscal 3rd quarter—on July 31st. The company will conduct its quarterly conference call with analysts at 5:00 PM Eastern that Tuesday. Results are usually released 30 minutes before that call.

Apple provided guidance of revenues between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion for the June quarter, with gross margins between 38% and 38.5%. Wall Street consensus estimates expect Apple to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The Mac Observer will have full coverage of those results and the conference call. Apple also livestreams that call for those who want to listen in.

*In the interest of full disclosure, the author holds a tiny, almost insignificant share in AAPL stock that was not an influence in the creation of this article.