Fantastical Adapts to Work From Home Reality

Fantastical has been updated to try and meet the reality of us all working from home more. Version 3.1 of the app adds call link detection for various video conferences with a Join button.

Fantastical – The Work From Home Version

Fantastical 3.1 can add and detect links to calls on Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Meetings, BlueJeans, and Skype for Business. The Join button sends you there with one click or tap.

Users can now also propose meeting times and dates, allowing people to schedule meetings more easily – useful when nobody is in the office together.

Michael Simmons, CEO & President of Flexibits, which makes the app, said:

Users have been very excited about the new Fantastical. With version 3.1, we wanted to add helpful features to benefit all of the Fantastical users who have been working from home.

The company explained more of its new features in a blog post. The updated design introduces iMessage stickers on iOS, dark mode improvements, a Today Widget, Action & Share Extensions, and Handoff support. Fantastical 3.1 also introduces time calendar sets, an update of a feature familiar to regular users. Fantastical Premium is available for $4.99 per month or $3.33 when billed annually and includes a 14-day free trial.