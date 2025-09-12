FDA Clears Apple Watch for Hypertension Notifications

Apple has secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its new hypertension notifications feature, set to launch on September 15 (via 9to5mac). The feature will roll out worldwide with watchOS 26, covering more than 150 countries, including the U.S. and the European Union.

How the Feature Works

Hypertension notifications rely on the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor. The system passively collects and analyzes data over 30-day periods, tracking how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat. If it detects consistent patterns linked to high blood pressure, the watch alerts the user. Apple says the goal is to raise awareness and encourage people to seek medical evaluation, not to replace professional screening.

The feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3. Owners of the latest models will get it alongside the newly announced devices.

Hypertension affects about 1.3 billion adults worldwide and is often undiagnosed because it develops without obvious symptoms. Apple says its notifications can provide early warnings to millions who may not realize they are at risk. In testing, the algorithm reached 95.3 percent specificity in distinguishing normal from elevated readings. The company expects more than one million people with undiagnosed hypertension to receive alerts in the first year.

What Users Should Do

Apple advises users who receive a notification to confirm their blood pressure with a cuff-based monitor over seven days and share results with a healthcare provider, following American Heart Association guidelines.

Apple developed the technology using machine learning trained on data from more than 100,000 participants. It was validated in clinical trials involving over 2,000 people. The feature launches with watchOS 26 on Monday.