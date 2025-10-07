Find My iPhone tracker led police to 2,000 stolen phones and 18 suspects

A single Find My iPhone ping set off a chain of raids that police say disrupted a network suspected of moving up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China. Officers traced an initial cache at a Heathrow-area warehouse, then fanned out across London to seize thousands more devices and detain suspects tied to street theft and export logistics.

The Metropolitan Police say the case began last December with a shipment containing about 1,000 iPhones bound for Hong Kong. Detectives launched Operation Echosteep, intercepted further consignments, charged two men, and recovered roughly 2,000 devices at linked addresses after searching 28 properties.

Police broadened the push into a two-week citywide crackdown, making 46 arrests while also targeting crews robbing courier vans delivering new iPhones. You can see the scale in the numbers: investigators believe the ring funneled as much as 40 percent of London’s stolen phones overseas.

BBC News received access to parts of the operation, and independent tech press reported that a theft victim used Find My iPhone to locate the first warehouse, which set the investigation in motion.

Why gangs target iPhones

Police say thieves focused on Apple devices because resale values abroad run high. Street pickpockets were paid up to £300 per handset, and investigators found evidence of phones reselling for as much as 5,000 dollars in China. You feel the pull of easy money in those margins, and gangs act on it.

Senior officers also pressed manufacturers to step up device security and make stolen phones harder to repurpose. “We’re calling on phone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung to do more,” the Met’s lead on phone theft said after the raids.

Your safeguards, and their limits

Apple’s Activation Lock ties an iPhone to an Apple Account and requires your password or passcode before anyone can turn off Find My, erase the device, or reactivate it. Stolen Device Protection, introduced with iOS 17.3, adds biometric checks for sensitive actions and removes passcode fallback. Turn both on, and keep Find My active.

The crackdown lands amid rising “theft from the person” across England and Wales, up 15 percent in the year ending March 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. London recorded about 80,000 stolen phones last year, underscoring the scale you navigate every day in busy districts.

You can help investigators by acting fast when a phone disappears, keeping Find My on, and using Stolen Device Protection. Police will chase the networks. Your job is to make your iPhone a bad target and, if it goes missing, a beacon. Here’s what you can do more when your device is stolen.