While the Stolen Device Protection feature is available on all iPhones compatible with iOS 17, you must update your iPhone to iOS 17.3 or later to use the feature.

It is an added security measure that uses biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) and a Security Delay, so that no one can steal your digital identity.

The Stolen Device Protection feature on your iPhone can help prevent unauthorized access even if the person knows the passcode.

The Stolen Device Protection feature prevents thieves from stealing information from your iPhone. If someone steals your iPhone and they know it’s passcode, they can hack into your accounts, change account passwords, etc. Now, we can’t prevent thieves from stealing our iPhones. Keep reading to learn how to use Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone.

How to Turn On Stolen Device Protection on iPhone

The Stolen Device Protection feature will eventually be available on all iPhone running iOS 17. However, as of writing this article, the Stolen Device Protection feature is in beta testing and only available on iOS 17.3 beta build.

Time needed: 2 minutes Considering your iPhone meets all the above-mentioned requirements, follow the steps below to enable Stolen Device Protection. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to the Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode option. Enter your iPhone’s passcode to unlock the settings page. On the next screen, scroll down and tap the Turn On Protection option located under Stolen Device Protection. Tap the Turn On button on the next screen to confirm your selection.

If you wish to disable Stolen Device Protection, follow the same steps and tap the Turn Off Protection option. If you do not want to update to a beta build of iOS, we expect Apple to release the stable build of iOS 17.3 by the end of January or latest by February 2024.

What Is Stolen Device Protection on iPhone?

What if someone you know steals your digital identity. Imagine you handed over your iPhone to a known person and they changed your Apple ID password or Disabled Find My? Not anymore, thanks to Apple’s new Stolen Device Protection feature.

Stolen Device Protection adds an extra layer of security on your iPhone. After enabling, you must verify identity via biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID ) to access certain actions. And, you do not have the option to fall back on your iPhone’s passcode. So, you cannot authenticate your identity using Face ID or Touch ID, there’s no way to access that particular action.

Now, this delay lasts for an hour – during which you can use your iPhone – after which you have to authenticate your identity again using Face ID or Touch ID. You will encounter this delay only if you aren’t near a familiar location (Home or Work).

Actions Locked Behind Biometric Authentication

Earlier in the article, we discussed that specific actions are locked behind biometric authentication (Face ID and Touch ID) when you enable the Stolen Device Protection feature. Here’s a list of all the actions requiring Touch ID or Face ID to view or make changes after you enable Stolen Device Protection.

Access password saved in iCloud Keychain

View a saved Apple Card

Apply for a new Apple Card

Send money through Apple Cash

Use payment methods saved in Safari

Disable Lost Mode

Erasing All Content and Settings

Set up a new device using your iPhone

Security Delay for Certain Actions

Certain actions are not only locked behind biometric authentication but have a security delay (one hour) when you enable the Stolen Device Protection feature. This delay is applicable when you are not near a familiar location (Home or Work). Since your iPhone doesn’t offer a list of all these actions, we’ve mentioned them below.

Change your Apple ID password

Remove trusted device, number, etc. from Apple ID

Remove Recovery Key or Contact from Apple ID

Change your iPhone passcode

Add or remove Face ID or Touch ID

Disable Find My

Disable Stolen Device Protection

How To Stop Someone From Using Your Stolen iPhone

Enabling the Stolen Device Protection feature doesn’t guarantee that all your data will be safe if your iPhone is stolen. Simply because, if someone steals your iPhone and has access to its passcode, they can still view and make changes in third-party apps. It buys you time to locate your iPhone using Find My or informing the authorities about the same.