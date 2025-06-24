How To Fix macOS Sequoia 15.5 Crashes After Waking From Sleep

You’d normally expect your Mac to run better after a reboot. So it’s pretty confusing when macOS crashes right after waking from sleep when you’re not even running anything RAM-heavy yet. The crashes look alarming, but they’re usually fixable. You can reset NVRAM, run First Aid in Recovery, unplug external devices, or remove low-level kext files.

Since software conflicts and low-level critical errors rarely require technical support, you can probably get your machine running normally in minutes. Let’s go through some easy troubleshooting steps.

1. Remove Third-Party Kernel Extensions

Time needed: 5 minutes Some apps, like antivirus tools or display managers, add kernel extensions that don’t always work well with macOS updates. When waking from sleep, these extensions can trigger low-level crashes or freeze the system entirely. Cleaning them out can restore stability and help isolate whether the crash stems from third-party interference or Sequoia 15.5 itself. Boot into macOS Recovery (hold Power > Options > Continue). Open Terminal from the top menu bar. Run kmutil showloaded to list loaded kernel extensions. Identify third-party items—they don’t start with com.apple. Remove them manually from /Library/Extensions or use sudo kextunload /path/to/extension.kext.

2. Boot Into Safe Mode and Test Sleep

Safe Mode disables third-party login items, launch agents, and kernel extensions. It also clears system caches and rebuilds necessary boot configurations. If your Mac stops crashing in this state, you’ve narrowed the issue to user-level software or non-Apple extensions loading at boot.

Shut down your Mac. Hold the Power button until the Loading Startup Options page appears.

Choose your boot volume. Hold Shift, then click Continue in Safe Mode. Log in and let your system idle. Test sleep and wake.

3. Check Crash Logs in Console

Analyze your system crashes’ panic logs to pinpoint underlying issues. Whether it’s a watchdog timeout, bridgeOS failure, or graphics handoff issue, you’ll find traces in the Console app. It’s a crucial step for verifying whether the bug is tied to macOS itself or something you can fix locally.

Open the Console app from Launchpad or Spotlight. In the sidebar, go to Crash Reports or System Reports.

Search for logs generated around the time of the crash. Look for terms like watchdog, IOGraphics, or bridgeOS. Use the log output to guide next steps if Apple hardware or drivers are involved.

4. Turn Off Power Nap and Wake for Network Access

Your Mac may be waking up prematurely for background tasks like iCloud sync or software updates. That’s risky on Sequoia 15.5 where network stack changes may not be fully stable yet. Disabling these options helps prevent system-triggered instability by fixing your device’s sleep and wake cycles.

Open System Settings. Go to Battery > Options (or Energy Saver on Intel). Turn off Enable Power Nap while on battery power.

Also turn off Wake for network access.

5. Disconnect External Devices

Display hubs, third-party monitors, and USB-C docks often trigger wake-related crashes when the system attempts to reinitialize drivers. Removing peripherals lets you isolate the Mac’s behavior and determine if the crash is caused by external hardware or system software.

Shut down your Mac. Unplug all accessories except the charger. Boot back up. Let the system sleep and wake multiple times. Reconnect devices one at a time and retest.

6. Reinstall macOS Sequoia

Corrupted system files or failed update writes can lead to recurring crashes when your Mac enters or exits sleep mode. See if reinstalling macOS over your existing installation resets system-level components while keeping your files intact. It’s your best shot at fixing undocumented bugs or unstable kernel patches.

Boot into macOS Recovery. Select Reinstall macOS. Choose your current volume and follow the prompts. Wait for the installation to complete. Test sleep and wake functionality post-install.

7. Factory Reset Your Mac

If every fix so far fails, a factory reset is your last option. Deeply corrupted user settings, lingering kexts, or broken launch agents can cause constant crashing. Since you can’t trace the issue, just erase everything. Reverting your apps, preferences, and leftover config files to their defaults should give you a clean slate.

Open System Settings. Go to General > Transfer or Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

Authenticate using your admin password or Touch ID. Follow the on-screen prompts to erase the Mac. Set it up again as new or restore from a known-good backup.

Should issues persist, call Apple Support. They can walk you through deeper diagnostics and confirm if any hardware issues are involved. And if you’re running into similar bugs on other Apple devices, you might also want to check out our guide on how to fix app crashes on iOS 18.