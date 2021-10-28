Flic Twist is a new product to control your smart home. It’s wireless and can be placed anywhere in your home. Pre-orders will begin on November 2, 2021 on Kickstarter. Additionally, Matter support will come for all Flic products in 2022.

Flic Twist

Flic Twist acts as a sort of dimmer switch. It’s a button plus dial combination to control products such as smart lights, speakers, blinds, night lights, and more. Flic Twist is wireless, has replaceable batteries, and can be placed anywhere. It can be placed on a table or mounted with a magnetic wall mount plate.

Flic has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the alliance behind the new smart home standard Matter, which will launch in 2022. Flic products already support major device manufacturers such as LIFX, Philips Hue, and Sonos. In addition, matter support will be coming to the Flic Hub, allowing all existing Flic Buttons and the new Flic Twist to control any Matter compatible device.

Designing Flic Twist to make it family-friendly was essential and was done together with an award-winning design studio, Eskild Hansen, to blend into modern home interiors.