For the First Time Ever, Apple Music Artist of the Year Has Repeated; Who Else Has Won It?

Apple Music has announced Billie Eilish as its Artist of the Year for 2024. This is the first time an artist has received this honor twice since the award’s inception in 2019.

Eilish, who first won the title in 2019, has once again been recognized for her impact on the music industry. Her achievements in 2024 include releasing her third studio album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” which topped Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in 138 countries.

The complete list of Apple Music’s Artist of the Year winners to date is as follows:

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of Content and Editorial, praised Eilish’s artistic evolution and her ability to connect with a wide audience while maintaining her unique style.

In response to the award, Eilish expressed gratitude for Apple Music’s continued support throughout her career.

As part of the celebration, Apple Music is featuring Eilish’s entire catalog in Spatial Audio and curating special playlists showcasing the top songs and artists of 2024.

Bad Bunny still remains my favorite AOTY from 2022, thanks to his amazing album “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

More here.

.