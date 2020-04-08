Forza Street Driving Over to iOS on May 5

Forza Street, the mobile offering from the popular racing series, is coming to iOS. Microsoft and games maker Turn 10 Studios announced Tuesday that it will be available on Apple devices from May 5.

Forza Street Offering Freebies to Early Players

Anyone who downloads and plays the game between launch day and June 5 will receive a Founders Pack for free. This includes a 2017 Ford GT as well as in-game credits and gold. Pre-registration has already begun on Android but is not yet available on iOS.

Those with an Xbox Live Sign-in can begin playing (but only on Windows 10). Saved progress can then be continued on a mobile device.