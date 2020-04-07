Apple Shares Instructions to Assemble a Face Shield

Apple added a support document to share instructions on how to assemble its face shield. On Monday Tim Cook said Apple is producing face shields for medical workers fighting COVID-19.

The company also provided a PDF of the in-box instructions to print, as well as a video of the face shield assembly. For additional assistance you can contact Apple by emailing [email protected].

Face Shield Assembly

Remove the thin protective films from the face shield and forehead band by peeling from either edge. Align your preferred slots on the face shield and forehead band. Thread the strap through the slots and pull to adjust. Repeat on the other side. Adjust your face shield. Wear the face shield in addition to other personal protective equipment.

Cleaning and Reusing

When using your face shield:

Avoid exposure to high heat.

Handle gently to prevent drops and scratches.

You can sterilize and reuse your face shield. It has been evaluated to be compatible with the following chemicals:

70% Ethanol

70% Isopropyl Alcohol

6% Bleach*

3% Hydrogen Peroxide

*May leave a residue on the face shield.

Further Reading

[Apple Producing Face Shields For Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19]

[Apple Tweaks Maps to Prominently Feature Hospitals, Food Delivery, More]