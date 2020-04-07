Apple Tweaks Maps to Prominently Feature Hospitals, Food Delivery, More

Apple has made some adjustments to Apple Maps to prioritize hospitals and restaurants that offer delivery (via iPhone Ticker).

When you open Apple Maps and tap the search bar, you’ll see categories of services like Restaurants, Gas Stations, Fast Food, Pizza, and more. Apple switched the order so that users will see Hospitals, Pharmacies, Groceries, and Food Delivery first in the list, all important services in the midst of the pandemic.

Other related changes Apple made include a COVID-19 screening app, deferred payments for Apple Card customers, and having Siri be able to help you with COVID-19 screening.

