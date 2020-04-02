Apple Podcasts Adds ‘COVID-19: Essential Listening’ Section

Apple added a special section in Apple Podcasts called COVID-19: Essential Listening. It features podcasts to keep you informed of the latest news and updates surrounding the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Essential Listening

You can find it by opening the Podcasts app and tapping the Browse tab at the bottom.

This frequently updated field guide will help direct you towards the most useful shows out there —from the most urgent reporting and expert analysis surrounding the fast-evolving pandemic to advice on protecting the physical and mental health of you and your loved ones during these unusual times. Stay informed, stay home, and keep coming back here for more of the reporting, storytelling, and words of wisdom you need to get through this.

Channels include CNN, NPR, JUST HUMAN PRODUCTIONS, In It Together, BBC World Service, and more. It doesn’t just highlight news podcasts; there are sections called Cultivating Calm and In This Together.

