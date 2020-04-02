Intel Releases 10th Generation H-Series Chips

Intel released new 10th-generation Core processors designed for high-end computers. These are Comet Lake chips built on Intel’s 14 nanometer architecture.

Comet Lake

Intel calls the new chips “desktop caliber” that manufacturers can add into gaming laptops and other high-end models. They deliver the same clock speeds as the chips in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but can reach up to 5.3GHz Turbo speeds for the first time, with eight cores and 16 threads. These chips also support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the premium and gaming laptop segments at Intel:

The new platform is optimized for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing game play and rich creation for users.

We could see these chips in the next generation of Macs, however Apple is rumored to release Macs with its own ARM-based chips in Q42020 or Q12021.

