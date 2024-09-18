Genmoji Estimated To Be Released on December 9th

Genmoji, Apple’s AI-powered emoji tool, is expected to be available with the release of iOS 18.2, which is likely to roll out in December 2024. But what date could it be?

I predict it could be on December 9, 2024, based on the company’s historical pattern of the last four iOS X.2 updates. (iOS X.3 in the case of iOS 14)

iOS Version Release Date Day iOS 17.2 December 11, 2023 Monday iOS 16.2 December 13, 2022 Tuesday iOS 15.2 December 13, 2021 Monday iOS 14.3 December 14, 2020 Monday

From what I have noticed, Apple has consistently rolled out iOS updates in mid-December over the past few years. My first estimate was December 13th, 2024, which still could be a possibility, but then I saw the trend that Apple favors the second week of December for releasing major iOS updates, typically on a Monday (or Tuesday)

Given this pattern, it’s reasonable to speculate that the Genmoji feature could be introduced with iOS 18.2, likely to be released on Monday, December 9, 2024. This date aligns with Apple’s historical release schedule and falls within the expected timeframe for an iOS update.

But again, this year, things are different. AI is new, this feature is new, and there are many new variables. Something like Genmoji hasn’t been done by anyone, or at least not many, and knowing Apple, we know that they push the limits, and that’s why we’re fans.

Here's how you can make customized emojis via Genmoji.