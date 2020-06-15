Germany COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Launching This Week

Germany intends to launch its COVID-19 contact tracing app this week (via Reuters). It is built on the API developed by Apple and Google.

The app “is coming this week,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD. Germany initially set out to not use the framework built by Apple and Google. However, it changed approach and now uses the API built by the two tech giants. Its system does not use a centralized database. Authorities in the country are now happy that the Bluetooth ‘handshakes’ work at the right distance, having delayed its released.

