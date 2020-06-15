B&H Father’s Day Sale Offers Big Deals on Apple Products

B&H is offering significant discounts on a number of top Apple products in the run-up to fathers day. The retailer has deals on MacBook Pros, AirPods, and other items.

Huge Deals on Apple Products at B&H

Perhaps the most eye-catching deal is the 2020 13″ MacBook Pro available for $1,199, instead of $1,299. There is also a 2020 MacBook Air for $899 (down from $999). Amazon is price-matching on both those items (via 9to5Toys). There are also various discounts on AirPods – a second-generation pair for $139.95 ($20 off) or a set of Pros with wireless charging for $234.95 ($15 off). A late 2018 Mac Mini is $1,499 – a $150 reduction. The offers are available for a limited time only.