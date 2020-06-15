16-Inch MacBook Pro Gets New Graphics Option, Mac Pro Gets SSD Upgrade Kit

Apple has added a new graphics configuration option for its 16-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the Mac Pro gets an SSD upgrade kit, and a support page to go along with it.

16-inch MacBook Pro Graphics

The latest addition to the graphics configuration lets customers add US$800 to the final purchase price to get AMD Radeon Pro 5600M with 8GB of HBM2 memory. This is a 75% increase in speed compared to the previous highest option, the Radeon Pro 5500M.

The SSD upgrade kit for the Mac Pro provides an easy way for customers to add storage upgrades in 1, 2, 4, and 8TB options. Previously Apple required SSD upgrades to be done via Apple Support, so this is a nice user-friendly change.