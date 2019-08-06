Google Outlines New Hardware Sustainability Commitments

Google announced Monday that by 2020 all shipments going to or from its customers will be carbon neutral. It also said 100 per cent of Made by Google products will contain recycled materials from 2022.

Google Following Apple on Sustainability

Anna Meegan, the company's Head of Sustainability, Consumer Hardware announced the new policies. She said it was "laying the foundation for what we believe will be a way of doing business that commits to building better products." Ms. Meegan also vowed to make products more accessible.