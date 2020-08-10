Google announced on Monday that Google Maps is now compatible with CarPlay Dashboard and that the app is also on Apple Watch.

New Ways to Get Around

With CarPlay Dashboard you can play music, podcasts, and audiobooks, or check your calendar without leaving Google Maps. Information is displayed in Split View so drivers can run multiple apps.

Google Maps is also on your wrist now with Apple Watch to get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to your saved destinations. For other destinations you can start navigating on your iPhone and your Apple Watch picks up where you left. The Apple Watch app will roll out worldwide in the coming weeks.

Download Google Maps from the App Store here.