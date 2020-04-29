The Google Meet premium video conference tool is going to be free for everyone. Availability will be “rolling out over the coming weeks,” the search giant said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Google Meet Premium is Free

There is usually a 60-minute time limit when using Google Meet for free. However, the company says this will not be enforced until September 30. Javier Soltero, the firm’s Vice President & GM, G Suite, wrote:

We’ve seen Meet’s peak daily usage grow by 30x. As of this month, Meet is hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings and adding roughly 3 million new users every day.

The post also emphasized that “Meet data is not used for advertising” and that Google does not “sell your data to third parties.” The service is available for both iPhone and iPad from the App Store. It can also be used on the web.