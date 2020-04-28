Apple Maps Shows COVID-19 Testing Locations in US

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing locations for users in the United States. This is part of a series of updates Apple made to its maps application.

COVID-19 Testing Locations

When you open Maps and tap the search bar, the first thing you’ll see is an option for COVID-19 Testing. Tapping on that shows you all of the COVID-19 testing locations in your area. If you tap on a location, you’ll see an option to learn more on the business’s website.

Earlier this month Apple also changed the way businesses are displayed within this same search bar. Hospitals, pharmacies, and restaurant delivery options are prominently featured at the top of the list.

