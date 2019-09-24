Google introduces Play Pass in Response to Apple Arcade

Google introduced Play Pass Monday, a direct response to Apple Arcade. The product costs $4.99 per month, the same as Apple’s service.

Google Play Pass Makes Games and Apps Available for Monthly Subscription

The new service gives users access to games and apps for a monthly subscriptions.

There is a 10-day free trial available and, for a limited time, it will be available for $1.99 per month if users pay for 12 months upfront. Group Product Manager Austin Shoemaker wrote:

The Play Pass collection spans hundreds of titles, from games that help you unwind to apps that power productivity.

Available apps will be shown special tab in the Google Play Store. The service becomes available on Android Devices this week. It initially only be available in the U.S. Google also has the Stadia, a higher-end cloud-based gaming platform.