iOS 13: How to Share Photos Without Location Data

The Photos app on iOS doesn’t have a native way to view a photo’s metadata, like image size, camera information, ISO, focal length, etc. But iOS 13 does give you a way to share photos without location data.

Remove Location

Open Photos . When you select a photo and tap the share button, tap Options at the top. You’ll see four options: Automatic, Individual Photo, iCloud Link. This is only relevant when you share photos in Messages, and it chooses the beset image format based on size or number of photos/videos being shared. For this tip, we’ll be looking under the Include section. Turn the toggle off for All Photos Data . It won’t remove the location data on your phone, but it will when you share the photo.

