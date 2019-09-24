iOS 13.1 Adds AirDrop Features, Apple Maps ETA, and More

Apple has released iOS 13.1 today with new AirDrop features, Share ETA in Apple Maps, and more.

iOS 13.1

The new AirDrop feature makes use of the iPhone 11’s Ultra Wideband technology. When you share a file to AirDrop, you can point your phone directly at another person’s iPhone 11 to share it with them.

Share ETA in Apple Maps is also in iOS 13.1, letting you share your live estimated arrival time with another person so they can see where you are in their Apple Maps app.

Shortcuts Automations has be re-added to the app after it was removed during beta testing this summer. This lets you create shortcuts that automatically run in the background.

Other features of iOS 13 have been tweaked, like Fonts settings, a Personal Hotspot page, beta app indicators, and more.

iOS 13.1 is also expected to patch some security holes. We’ll be sharing tips and tricks for the new operating systems the rest of this week.

