Google’s Sundar Pichai Takes Privacy Swipe at Apple

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said privacy “cannot be a luxury good” in a new opinion piece. His comments, without doubt, will be seen as criticizing Apple.

Privacy Not a ‘Luxury Good’

Writing in the New York Times, Mr. Pichai said that Google’s “mission” is “create products that are universally accessible and useful.” In a clear swipe at Apple, the Google CEO said that “we care just as much about the experience on low-cost phones in countries starting to come online as we do about the experience on high-end phones.”

He explained that Google takes the same approach to privacy. “For us, that means privacy cannot be a luxury good offered only to people who can afford to buy premium products and services,” he wrote.

Apple has recently doubled down on showing-off its privacy credentials. At the same time, the likes of Google and Facebook were heavily criticized as for how they use user data.