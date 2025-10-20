“Great Ideas Start on Mac”: Apple’s Latest Ad Uses Jane Goodall’s Voice

Apple released a new video promoting the Mac with the voice of the late Jane Goodall. The short film focuses on how creativity often begins with a single thought that grows into something bigger. It carries the message that great ideas often take shape on a Mac, even if they start from nothing.

A gentle story about creativity

The ad doesn’t talk about specs or features. Instead, it tells a story about ideas and the people behind them. Goodall’s calm voice describes a “flicker on a screen,” a quiet image that reminds you of how every project starts small. The video shows the Mac not as a tool to sell, but as a place where creative work happens.

Apple shared more about the campaign with Ad Age. Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, said the ad celebrates the moment when something new begins. “This campaign honors how many of the world’s great ideas started on a Mac,” Myhren said.

Jane Goodall’s voice gives it meaning

Goodall’s voice gives the ad depth and emotion. She doesn’t mention the Mac by name, but her words suggest reflection, patience, and curiosity, the same traits that fuel creativity. Her narration feels natural and genuine, helping the message land with quiet power.

Timing with new Mac launch

The ad arrived the same week Apple’s new M5 MacBook Pro reached stores. But it doesn’t tie directly to that product. Instead, it connects the Mac to creativity as a whole. The message is no matter which model you use, your next big idea might begin there.